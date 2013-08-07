Fonterra CEO: Future of my tenure up to company's board

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
WELLINGTON Aug 7 Fonterra Chief Executive Officer Theo Spierings said the future of his tenure at the company following a global food safety scare is up the board of the world's largest dairy exporter.
"It's not up to me to answer, that's up to the board," he told a news conference when asked if he would need to resign over the issue.
He added that the company remained on track to introduce its own branded infant formula products before the end of the year in China, where formula brands have announced recalls of infant formula containing contaminated whey protein made by the company.
Fonterra, come under fire at home and abroad for dragging its feet in saying it sold whey protein products that contained a bacteria that can cause botulism, a potentially fatal food poisoning.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.