Fonterra fund is a glass half-empty for foreign investors

WELLINGTON, June 25 New Zealand's Fonterra, the
world's largest dairy exporter, is set to open its doors to
investors with the launch of a $400 million fund, but for
foreign players there is less on offer than they would like and
it may just end up being a mainly local affair.
On one hand, investors would get rare exposure to a globally
ambitious company in an industry that can only grow as demand
for milk in China and other emerging economies soars.
But while Fonterra controls one-third of globally traded
dairy and accounts for 27 percent of New Zealand's exports and
10 percent of its GDP, the fund is not that big and only offers
non-voting shares in a structurally complex co-operative of
10,500 farmers.
Fonterra also lacks the capital, consumer brand recognition
and profit margins of rivals Danone and Nestle
.
"It's way too small," Jeff Stent, an analyst at Exane BNP
Paribas in London who looks at the European dairy sector, said
of the fund.
"Effectively you're asking people to have interest in an
illiquid investment, which is largely based on commodity trends.
It's a very different business (from Danone or Nestle).
Fonterra's really just on the supply chain."
Eager to secure a less volatile capital base, Fonterra has
designed the fund, set to be approved later on Monday, to
provide liquidity for a new share trading scheme among its
farmers. Currently the co-op itself must redeem shares when
farmers cut milk production or leave the co-op, or issue shares
when milk production is increased or farmers join.
With the new fund and farmer share-trading scheme, it hopes
to avoid a repeat of a situation four years ago when its balance
sheet took a NZ$600 million hit after drought hit production,
leading to a mass redemption of shares.
It also wants to keep the fund small enough to win a strong
mandate from its farmers as some members have been worried the
fund could mark the start of farmers losing control of the
co-operative.
To satisfy them, Fonterra has scaled back the potential size
of fund to no more than 20 percent of its equity, a dding that in
practice the NZ$500 million fund would be around 7-12 percent of
shares on issue.
Investors also find Fonterra difficult to value because of
the company's structure, under which farmers control the milk
supply while leaving the processing and brands business to a
management team.
And while Fonterra's profits have climbed steadily as global
dairy prices have exploded, it faces higher costs than rivals to
process and sell its brands.
It has logged operating profit margins of 8-10 percent since
2009, compared with about 14-16 percent for Switzerland's Nestle
and 16 percent for France's Danone.
The company's exclusive focus on dairy products is also a
handicap, with one Taipei-based manager of a commodity and
consumer goods-related equity fund saying Fonterra did not fit
his investment criteria.
"We're interested in companies which are exposed to the
consumer cycle and emerging markets, but which also have a big
mix of products," he said.
WHITE GOLD
But if the glass is half-empty for some, others see demand
strong among domestic investors for whom New Zealand's "white
gold" is as much as part of the country's national identity as
sheep, the All Blacks and Lord of the Rings films.
And Fonterra, New Zealand's biggest firm with some $16
billion in revenue, says domestic investors will take priority.
"We haven't got a number, but I hope that a majority (of
investment) comes out of New Zealand," Fonterra Chairman Henry
van der Heyden told Reuters in an interview.
Shares in the fund, which will be listed on New Zealand's
stock exchange, have been shopped to mainly investors in
Australasia, with underwriters highlighting the opportunity for
direct exposure to the dairy industry as dividends will linked
to benchmark global dairy prices set at Fonterra's fortnightly
auctions.
And although its profit margins may not be stellar, global
demand for milk and other dairy foods is unlikely to fall.
"Fonterra makes more than half of its profits from
processing core milk ingredients, which provide lower but very
stable returns," said a source in Sydney with direct knowledge
of the offering.
STEADY EXPANSION
Fonterra has been slowly but steadily expanding its global
presence, and analysts say it is one of the best placed foreign
firms to benefit from demand in China - a key market where it
expects demand will outstrip supply by 2020.
It is planning to crank up its China output of fresh milk to
1.0 billion litres by 2020, a huge jump from the current 55
million litres.
But Fonterra has yet to erase the stain of having dragged
its feet in getting Chinese dairy company Sanlu, in which it was
a major shareholder, to recall melamine-tainted milk which
killed at least six children in 2008. Sanlu has since collapsed.
Partly as a result of the scandal, Fonterra is currently the
only major foreign dairy player that owns its cows in China,
giving it valuable control over its supply chain.
Outside China, it has taken a majority stake in leading
Chilean dairy firm Soprole, and operates ventures with the Dairy
Farmers of America in the United States, and with Nestle in
South America. It also plans new factories in Indonesia and the
Netherlands.
Fonterra gains nearly half its revenue from providing
ingredients in food but its also wants to invest more in its
relatively unknown consumer brands such as Anlene fortified milk
products and Anmum infant formula.
The shift to China and other overseas markets could one day
mean more structural change for Fonterra, but many shareholders
say they recognise the co-op needs to expand if it wants to stay
on top of the global dairy industry.
William Stolte, a farmer based in Carterton, just outside
Wellington, said that selling milk to China never crossed his
mind when he began as a dairy farmer 30 years ago.
"If we don't move forward because of a fear of what could
happen in another 20 years' time, we'll just end up burying
ourselves."