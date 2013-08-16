NZ's Fonterra suspends two managers ahead of inquiry

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WELLINGTON Aug 16 New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra said on Friday it had put two senior managers on leave pending an inquiry into contaminated products.
The company has two inquiries into how whey protein concentrate came to be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause botulism and then sold to customers in March.
"We are moving quickly and establishing key facts about what has happened and, as they emerge, we are taking appropriate action," said Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings in a statement.
He said placing the two unnamed managers on leave did not pre-empt the findings of the inquiries.
Earlier this week the managing director of the company's milk products business resigned.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.