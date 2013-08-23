Fonterra suspends Sri Lankan operations

BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative said on Friday it had suspended operations in Sri Lanka because of an unstable situation in the country.
Earlier this week Fonterra was banned by a Sri Lankan court from selling products, and it is in a dispute with the country's food safety authorities about the presence of a toxic agricultural chemical in some products.
"The temporary suspension is the right thing to do. It is a precautionary measure to ensure our 755 people working there are safe. We have closed our plants and office in Sri Lanka, and have asked our people to stay at home," said chief executive Theo Spierings in a statement.
"Recent events, however, have made it difficult to maintain day-to-day operations, and we need to get them resolved."
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee