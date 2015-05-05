EPA regulator says set to release key herbicide report, lauds biopesticides

WASHINGTON May 5 The Environmental Protection
Agency has wrapped up its review of the world's most widely used
herbicide and plans to release a much-anticipated preliminary
risk assessment no later than July, the regulator's chief
pesticide regulator told Reuters.
The EPA review of the health and environmental impacts of
glyphosate comes at a time of intense debate over the safety of
the chemical, and after the World Health Organization's cancer
research unit declared in March that glyphosate was "probably
carcinogenic to humans."
Jim Jones, assistant administrator for the EPA Office of
Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, told Reuters in an
interview that the EPA's review of the health and environmental
impacts of glyphosate was concluded months ago, but its report
was delayed to allow the agency to learn more about the WHO
findings.
Jones said he expects the preliminary risk assessment to
generate extensive public interest and comment.
Glyphosate is an ingredient in Roundup herbicide and more
than 700 other products sold globally. It is popular with
farmers, and is used broadly on genetically altered corn,
soybeans and other crops. Monsanto Co, the maker of
Roundup, made roughly $5 billion in revenue last year from
glyphosate.
Jones declined to provide details about the EPA's
conclusions. The agency already has said it will require some
weed resistance mitigation measures. Glyphosate-resistant weeds
are spreading across U.S. farmland, raising costs for farmers
and hurting crop production.
Consumer and environmental groups cite a range of concerns
about the chemical and have been demanding restrictions on its
use, but agribusiness companies say there are no valid safety
concerns and that the chemical is a key agricultural tool.
Jones said he is trying to understand the "mood" of the
general public, but the agency's actions will be based solely on
scientific research.
"I feel no pressure from anybody but my boss... get it right
and get it done," Jones said.
After the EPA issues the preliminary risk assessment for
glyphosate, the agency will take public comments before
formalizing a final regulatory proposal.
The EPA's upcoming draft risk assessment on glyphosate comes
at a time when Monsanto and other agrichemical companies are
developing biopesticides, which are based on natural organisms
like plant and soil microbes rather than synthetic chemicals,
and seen by some as alternatives to traditional pesticides.
Jones said the EPA is encouraging development of
biopesticides because they "have very favorable human health and
environmental profiles." He said they are likely to overtake
synthetic chemicals in agriculture at some point if their use
continues what he called "dramatic" growth.
"We're pretty bullish about them," said Jones. "We go out of
our way... to express our enthusiasm for biopesticides."
The EPA is generally approving biopesticides in under a year
compared to two to three years for synthetic chemical
pesticides, Jones said.
The EPA has approved more than 430 biological active
ingredients for use in pesticides and use in U.S. agriculture
climbed to 4.1 million pounds in 2012, up from 900,000 pounds in
2000, Jones said.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Christian Plumb)