CHICAGO, Sept 15 Butterball LLC, the largest U.S. turkey producer, said it will shut its plant in Longmont, Colorado at the end of this year due to high feed and fuel costs.

The company, which operates six plants in the country, said feed-related costs, including corn and soymeal, rose $65 million per year in the last five years.

Employees at the Coloradod facility processed turkey for packaged sliced turkey, cooked deli breasts and hot dogs.

The Longmont Times-Call newspaper said 350 jobs will be lost due to the closure.

"After long and careful consideration, amid record high ingredient costs, our company has come to the conclusion that we must take these steps in order to improve our overall effectiveness," Rod Brenneman, president and chief executive officer of Butterball, said in the statement.

A surge in U.S. corn prices to an all-time high near $8 per bushel in June significantly raised operating costs in the livestock sector, affecting meat companies like Pilgrim's Pride and Smithfield Foods SFD.N. Prices have eased toward $7 since.

Last year, Smithfield sold its 49 percent stake in Butterfall to its joint venture partner Maxwell Firms LLC for $175 million. Maxwell Farms then sold half of Butterball to agriculture company Seaboard Corp (SEB.A). [ID:nN10251799] (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by John Picinich)