版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 02:03 BJT

RPT-Cargill reduces finely textured beef production

March 28 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc. said on Thursday some of its customers have eliminated the use of finely textured beef in their meat products.

The company said it scaled back the production of finely textured beef due to a reduction in customer demand but has no immediate plans to halt production of the processed meat product.

A spokesperson for Cargill said the company does foresee higher prices for hamburger.

