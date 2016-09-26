Job ads show Uber expanding meal deliveries in 24 countries

| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 Uber is making a broad
international push into meal delivery, with fresh hiring and
aggressive marketing as it prepares to take on local rivals in
dozens of countries.
In a sign of growing ambition beyond its taxi business, Uber
is gearing up to deliver meals in Amsterdam this week just as
Takeaway.com IPO-TAAY.AS, the restaurant ordering leader in
the Netherlands, lists on the Amsterdam stock market.
According to job listings on Uber and other recruiting
sites, UberEats, as the food delivery service is known, is
hiring everyone from general managers to bike couriers,
salespeople and marketing managers for launches in 24 countries.
The plan include 16 cities in 12 European countries ranging
from Moscow to Madrid to Manchester, 11 new cities in nine Asian
countries - including Hong Kong, Jakarta and Tokyo - plus two of
South Africa's big cities, Dubai and Mexico City.
To date, UberEats has launched in 36 cities in six
countries, 27 of which are in the United States, where it first
began testing food delivery two years ago in Los Angeles. Its
first international move was to Paris a year ago.
"We have got an aggressive expansion roadmap and one we are
confident will bring the value of this business to new cities
and countries this year," Jambu Palaniappan, recently named head
of UberEats for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Reuters in
a recent interview. He did not name specific targets.
(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Byron
Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Alexander Smith)