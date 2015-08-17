Large food firms back voluntary plan to stop land grabbing

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global food
giants and international NGOs have drafted a framework to
prevent land grabs just as hedge funds, companies and plantation
owners race to acquire new territory.
Drafted by senior figures from Nestle, Unilever, Coca-Cola
and other large firms, along with researchers from Oxfam, Global
Witness and the other international organizations, the voluntary
guidelines on responsible land acquisition were released on
Monday.
Indigenous people and local farmers in some of the world's
poorest countries in recent years have seen companies push onto
land they have inhabited for generations, as investors scramble
to secure land rights and forest resources.
"Companies are taking greater responsibility to avoid forced
evictions. They don't want to be expelling people from their
land in order to produce goods," Jeffrey Hatcher, managing
director of Indufor, a consultancy, and one of the authors of
the new guide, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
'VOLUNTARY' PLANS
Based on the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's
guidelines, the framework is designed to make it easier for
companies to comply with guidelines on buying land in areas
where legal systems and formal documentation over who controls
territory are often murky.
The guidelines don't just recognize formal ownership, they
also back a form of squatters' rights, where communities that
have been living and working in an area for a long-period have
some claim to the land, said Hatcher.
The document also provided guidance on how to handle
grievances from communities that feel they were unfairly
impacted by land investments, Hatcher said.
Critics, however, say the initiative does not go far enough.
"Given the devastating impact of these large-scale land
acquisitions, a set of 'voluntary' guidelines leaves communities
vulnerable to the 'good will' of corporations at best," Anuradha
Mittal, director of the Oakland Institute, a food rights think
tank, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.
The companies have not formally endorsed the document, but
activists hope participation by top corporate executives will
create changes on the ground in some of the world's
resource-rich, developing countries.
Unilever, a major consumer goods manufacturer, declined
interview requests, but sent a statement calling land rights a
"core focus area" for the firm.
The company is "developing a new Global Land Rights Policy"
which it will publish later this year, a Unilever spokesperson
said in an email to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Neither Nestle nor Coca-Cola responded to requests for
comment before deadline.
Palm oil plantations, cattle ranches, large forestry
operations, sugar cane plantations and crops grown to produce
biofuels are among the largest targets land grabbers seek.
Corporations have faced "reputational risks" from activists
campaigning against the land grabs, said Rodney Schmidt, deputy
director of the Rights and Resources Initiative, one of the NGOs
backing the new guidelines.
"But companies are also realizing they have a competitive
edge if they address potential social conflicts around tenure
issues upfront," Schmidt said.
"Indigenous people and local communities are becoming more
aware that they have rights under national and international
legislation."
More than 32 million hectares, an area larger than Poland,
has been traded in large-scale land deals since 2000, according
to a study from Sweden's Lund University published in November.
Schmidt has seen "a major increase in demand for large-scale
land acquisitions" over the past decade, much of it coming from
emerging markets.
That pressure has relaxed with the recent drop in oil and
other commodity prices, he said, "but the long-term trend points
towards competing claims for land-based resources".
