RPT-California groups push for vote on GMO food labels

By Carey Gillam
May 2 A California initiative to require
labeling of foods containing genetically modified ingredients
appeared headed for the ballot in November after organizers said
on Wed nesday they had gathered nearly 1 million signatures in
favor of the measure.
The hotly contested proposal is similar to measures being
pushed in other U.S. states and at the federal level as GMO
opponents demand more transparency in food products.
The California measure would require labeling of foods made
with biotech corn, soybeans, canola, or other biotech crops to
specify that they were "produced with genetic engineering."
More than 971,000 people signed the "Right to Know"
petition, far more than the 555,236 needed to qualify for the
November 6 ballot, said Stacy Malkan, spokeswoman for the ballot
initiative.
"The right to know is a fundamental right and a bedrock
American value," Malkan said in a statement issued o n W ednesday.
"The voters of California will surely vindicate our right to
know what's in the food we eat and feed our children."
Most processed foods sold in the United States are made at
least in part with genetically modified crops. Monsanto
is the world leader in development of such crops, which are
grown in many countries around the world.
These transgenic crops, which contain genes from other
species, have become popular with farmers because biotech
companies have altered the plants to make them more resistant to
insects and more able to withstand weed-killing chemicals.
But many health, environment and consumer advocates say such
crops can damage the environment and hurt animal and human
health. Labeling would allow consumers to know what they were
purchasing and eating, they say.
Monsanto and other players in the biotech crop industry, as
well as food companies and retailers, oppose labeling measures,
saying they would be costly and confusing to consumers. They
claim labeling is not needed because biotech crops are well
regulated and safe and accuse labeling proponents of using scare
tactics and inaccurate information.
"Biotech foods don't need to have a specific label," said
Karen Batra, spokeswoman for the Biotechnology Industry
Organization (BIO).
"This isn't even about labeling. It is under the guise of
labeling," Batra said. "It is about disparaging mainstream
agriculture, scaring consumers into paying a premium price for
organic products."