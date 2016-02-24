Activists press In-N-Out on antibiotic policy amid superbug worries

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Hamburger chain In-N-Out
Burger is the newest target in a push by public health,
environmental and consumer groups to convince high-profile food
sellers to stop serving meat from animals fed a routine diet of
antibiotics.
The new campaign from CALPIRG Education Fund, Friends of the
Earth, the Center for Food Safety and other public interest
groups was launched amid growing concern that the overuse of
such drugs is contributing to increasing numbers of
life-threatening human infections from antibiotic-resistant
bacteria, known as "superbugs."
Privately held In-N-Out, which has more than 300 restaurants
in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon, is known
for using fresh ingredients such as never-frozen ground beef and
hand-cut french fries.
Activists are pressing the company to follow the lead of
popular chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc,
Panera Bread Co and Shake Shack Inc, which
already serve meat raised without the routine use of
antibiotics.
"It's time for the company to set a strong antibiotics
policy that will help push the meat industry to do the right
thing for public health," said Jason Pfeifle, public health
advocate for the CALPIRG Education Fund.
Representatives from Irvine, California-based In-N-Out
Burger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Such campaigns have been gaining traction among mainstream
fast-food restaurant companies. Notably, McDonald's Corp
has set a 2017 deadline for its switch to chicken raised
without antibiotics that are important to human medicine.
Elsewhere, the Subway sandwich chain has committed to transition
away from all meats raised on antibiotics.
California Governor Jerry Brown last year signed a bill that
set the country's strictest government standards for the use of
antibiotics in livestock production. The bill goes into effect
Jan. 1, 2018, and will restrict the regular use of antibiotics
for disease prevention and ban antibiotic use to fatten animals.
