Supervalu to stop buying "pink slime" beef product

WASHINGTON, March 21 Supervalu Inc, the No. 3
U.S. supermarket chain, will stop buying ground beef containing
finely textured beef for its traditional retail stores, the
company said on Wednesday.
The move came after supermarket company Safeway Inc. said it
was halting purchases of the product because of widespread
customer concern.
The product has been dubbed "pink slime" by food activists,
including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.
"Effective today, Supervalu has made the decision to no
longer purchase fresh ground beef containing finely textured
beef for any of our traditional retail stores," Supervalu said
in an emailed statement.