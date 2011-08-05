Turkey recall raises U.S. food safety questions

* 36 mln lbs of ground turkey recalled on Salmonella risk
* Turkey recall is biggest Class I recall in U.S. history
* Critics say USDA rules delayed public warning
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 U.S. food safety advocates
are calling for changes to meat recall rules after regulators
took months to warn the public about a Salmonella outbreak that
has sickened nearly 80 people and caused one death.
Cargill Inc [CARG.UL], one of the largest U.S. meat
producers, on Wednesday recalled roughly 36 million pounds of
fresh and frozen ground turkey produced at its plant in
Springdale, Arkansas, after investigators linked the meat to a
person who became ill with antibiotic-resistant Salmonella
Heidelberg.
A government agency that tracks antibiotic-resistant
pathogens found evidence of the contamination in Cargill ground
turkey in early March, and the five-month lapse of time between
that discovery and the recall has sparked a renewed debate
about how the United States protects the public from tainted
meat.
And the company said on Friday that Salmonella Heidelberg
was detected at the Springdale plant even earlier than that
March discovery.
Routine regulatory testing at the plant in June and July of
2010 found Salmonella Heidelberg on the surface of turkey
before it was ground, Cargill spokesman Mike Martin said, but
"no corrective action was required because of the low level
found." Martin added that Salmonella Heidelberg is one of the
most common of the 2,400-plus strains of Salmonella
Cargill's turkey recall was the third-largest meat recall
in U.S. history. More importantly, it is the biggest-ever Class
I recall -- which the government defines as "a health hazard
situation in which there is a reasonable probability that
eating the food will cause health problems or death."
"While determining the food source can be very challenging
in an outbreak like this, I think the government unduly delayed
in getting both information to the company and in issuing a
public warning and recall," said Caroline Smith DeWaal, food
safety director at the Center for Science in the Public
Interest (CSPI), a consumer group.
Routine sampling by the National Antimicrobial Resistance
Monitoring System (NARMS) turned up the outbreak strain in four
ground turkey samples purchased from four retail stores between
March 7 and June 27. That information made its way to
regulators, but it took several months for investigators to
definitively link the contaminated meat to reports of human
illness, which also began surfacing in March.
Poultry and many other meats are regulated by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, which cannot move to recall a
tainted product until a link to illness has been made.
One of the few exceptions to that is the finding of the
particularly lethal bug E. coli O157 in meat, which starts the
recall process.
Food safety attorney Bill Marler told Reuters that a "more
logical approach" would be for USDA to adopt recall procedures
like those used at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
FDA regulates about 80 percent of the U.S. food supply,
including lettuce and other produce. It can push companies to
recall a food that tests positive for a disease-causing
pathogen, even if no illness has been reported.
BACKGROUND SALMONELLA
Roughly 10 to 15 percent of ground turkey in the United
States is contaminated with Salmonella, which has proved one of
the toughest pathogens to contain in the country's food supply,
experts said. [ID:nN07173111]
DeWaal, of CSPI, has petitioned USDA to add Salmonella
Heidelberg and three other antibiotic-resistant strains linked
to prior outbreaks to its list of "adulterants," joining the
deadly E. coli O157. That step would make selling food products
that contain those pathogens illegal under federal law.
Attorney Marler also has urged USDA to extend adulterant
status to all Shiga toxin-producing E. coli strains other than
0157. Such a strain was implicated in two deadly outbreaks that
killed more than 50 people and sickened more than 4,400 others
in Europe and North America. [ID:nLDE76P1AQ]
"USDA should take action before people get sick, and
require controls and testing for these pathogens before they
reach consumers," DeWaal said.
While there were suggestions of a link between ground
turkey and Salmonella Heidelberg illness as early as May,
investigators didn't catch a break until July, when they found
an opened package of the meat in the home of a patient.
Test results on July 29 confirmed the connection. USDA's
Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public alert and
contacted Cargill.
The July 29 public notice, which warned of "an association"
between eating ground turkey products and Salmonella Heidelberg
infection, did not name the meat producer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also did not
reveal the producer in its public announcement about the
outbreak on Aug. 1 -- even though preliminary information
suggested that three of the four tainted samples found by NARMS
came from the same production facility.
"Clearly the government needs to decide on an approach for
using information from NARMS when there is a clear public
health benefit from doing it," DeWaal said.
The Salmonella Heidelberg outbreak also has renewed calls
for curbing the practice of feeding healthy animals low doses
of antibiotics to speed growth.
Salmonella Heidelberg cannot be treated with some common
antibiotics, including ampicillin, tetracycline and
streptomycin, which CDC said may explain higher hospitalization
rates than what are seen in other Salmonella outbreaks.
"This outbreak offers stark casualties from our collective
failure to keep antibiotics out of animal feed," said Steven
Roach, Public Health Program Director at Food Animal Concerns
Trust and a member of the group Keep Antibiotics Working.
(Editing by Gary Hill)