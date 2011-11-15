Sara Lee, Campbell ratings fall as prices rise

Nov 15 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N and Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) raised their prices more than some food industry peers, a move that reduced their customers' satisfaction and put them at the bottom of an industry ranking, according to an index released on Tuesday.

Sara Lee and Campbell both scored 4 percent lower in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, which is derived from data gathered from interviews with thousands of people on the quality of various products and services.

"What Campbell and Sara Lee have in common is that they both increased price. We don't see any difference in customer ratings of quality or anything else," said Claes Fornell, founder of the index and a business professor at the University of Michigan.

"Prices are a funny variable. If you increase price, you risk customer dissatisfaction," Fornell said. "But if you lower price, you don't have the corresponding increase in consumer satisfaction. You have to be very, very careful here."

By contrast, the customer satisfaction score for H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N increased 1 percent, making the owner of Heinz ketchup the highest-scoring company among more than 225 in 47 industries covered by the index.

"There's a fair degree of self-selection ... These products are not difficult to get rid of, in the sense that if you don't like the product you can go buy somebody else's," Fornell said about Heinz products including ketchup.

"Also, there's the fact that there's not much service involved in consuming these products. When you have service, it also breaks down."

Overall, the index -- which also measures companies that make pet food, apparel and athletic shoes -- was unchanged from the prior quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)