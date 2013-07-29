版本:
TABLE-U.S. soybean processors downtime schedule

July 29 Downtime maintenance schedules for selected U.S. soybean
processing plants, according to processors, cash traders and brokers contacted
by Reuters. 
    * = Indicates downtime confirmed by the company. 
    + = Indicates a plant may be closed or operating at reduced capacity due to
poor crushing margins or slow sales. 
    Soybean crushings provided by the National Oilseed Processors Association
(NOPA) based on member data. Not all plants listed are members of NOPA. States
listed may not exactly correlate with NOPA regions. 
    Best efforts are made to confirm with plant owners the downtime information
provided by market sources. 
   
COMPANY          LOCATION           DOWNTIME         NOPA CRUSHINGS (1,000 bu) 
============================================================================== 
NOPA region: Illinois
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                      13,779           14,860           19,027  
                                               Plants in Illinois 
ADM              Decatur, IL (East) n/a 
                 Decatur, IL (West) n/a 
                 Galesburg          n/a 
                 Quincy             n/a 
Bunge            Cairo              March 21-31; two weeks in May
Cargill          Bloomington        n/a 
Incobrasa        Gilman             March 18-22
Solae Company    Gibson City        Three weeks in April 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan 
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                      23,231           25,005           28,790
Plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan 
ADM              Fostoria, OH       Last week of May, a week in late June 
                 Frankfort, IN      May 13-20 
Bunge            Bellevue, OH       May 8-26 
                 Decatur, IN        n/a 
                 Delphos, OH        n/a 
                 Morristown, IN     Down to one of two extractors as of April 1 
Cargill         *Lafayette, IN      Idling in mid-May
                 Sidney, OH         April 19 to May 8 
CGB             *Mt. Vernon, IN     Last half of May 
Louis Dreyfus    Claypool, IN       April 15-19
Zeeland Soya     Zeeland, MI        April 21-25 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA Region: Southeast 
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                      17,439           18,632           17,983
Plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland 
ADM              Kershaw, SC        Five days in September 
                 Valdosta, GA       Two weeks in September
Bunge            Decatur, AL        Aug 2-16             
Cargill          Fayetteville, NC   n/a 
                 Gainesville, GA    n/a 
                 Raleigh, NC        n/a 
Carolina Soya    Estill, SC         n/a 
Owensboro Grain  Owensboro, KY      n/a 
Perdue Farms     Salisbury, MD      n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Southwest 
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                      20,985           23,626           26,085
Plants in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana
ADM              Fremont, NE        10 days in August 
                 Lincoln, NE        June 3-10 
                 Deerfield, MO      Seven days in September 
                 Mexico, MO         n/a 
                 Clarksdale, MS     n/a 
                 Helena, AR         n/a 
                 Little Rock, AR    n/a 
AGP              Hastings, NE       n/a 
                 St. Joseph, MO     May 2-23 
Bunge           *Emporia, KS        May 1 until autumn harvest 
                 Destrehan, LA      n/a 
Cargill          Kansas City, MO    n/a 
                 Wichita, KS        n/a 
Grain Sts. Soya  West Point, NE     n/a 
Riceland         Stuttgart, AR      n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Iowa 
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                      31,070           28,047           29,364
Plants in Iowa 
ADM              Des Moines         n/a 
AGP              Eagle Grove        July 8 to Sept 25 
                 Emmetsburg         May 2-9 
                 Manning            May 24-31
                 Mason City         April 21 to May 2
                 Sergeant Bluff     May 13-29
                 Sheldon            n/a 
Bunge            Council Bluffs     July 12-22 
Cargill          Cedar Rapids       East: May 10-23 
                                    West: April 27 to May 4
                 Iowa Falls         April 12-29
                 Sioux City         n/a 
Creston          Creston            n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota 
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                      12,547           12,460           12,907
Plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota 
ADM              Enderlin, ND       n/a 
                 Mankato, MN        May 3-12 
AGP              Dawson, MN         April 15-19 
CHS              Mankato, MN        April 21-26 
                 Fairmont, MN       May 5-10 
Minn. Soybean    Brewster, MN       April 26 to May 10
S.D. Soybean     Volga, SD          n/a 
============================================================================== 
TOTAL U.S.: 
                                      Jun'13           May'13           Jun'12 
                                     119,051          122,631          134,156
Note: n/a = not available. 
 
    LINKS: 
    * CBOT soymeal futures prices 
    * NOPA monthly U.S. soy crush   
    * U.S. Census oil seed crush
