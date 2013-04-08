版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 03:39 BJT

TABLE-U.S. soybean processors downtime schedule

April 8 Downtime maintenance schedules for selected U.S. soybean
processing plants, according to processors, cash traders and brokers contacted
by Reuters. 
    * Indicates downtime confirmed by the company. 
    + Indicates a plant may be closed or operating at reduced capacity due to
poor crushing margins or slow sales. 
    Soybean crushings provided by the National Oilseed Processors Association
(NOPA) based on member data. Not all plants listed are members of NOPA. States
listed may not exactly correlate with NOPA regions. 
    Best efforts are made to confirm with plant owners the downtime information
provided by market sources. 
   
COMPANY          LOCATION           DOWNTIME        NOPA CRUSHINGS (1,000 bu) 
============================================================================== 
NOPA region: Illinois 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                  17,629       19,607     18,207
Plants in Illinois 
ADM              Decatur, IL (East) n/a 
                 Decatur, IL (West) n/a 
                 Galesburg          n/a 
                 Quincy             n/a 
Bunge            Cairo              March 21-31; two weeks in May
Cargill          Bloomington        n/a 
Incobrasa        Gilman             n/a 
Solae Company    Gibson City        Three weeks in April 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                  29,828       34,973     30,494
            
Plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan 
ADM              Fostoria, OH       Last week of May, a week in late June 
                 Frankfort, IN      A week in May 
Bunge            Bellevue, OH       Two weeks in May 
                 Decatur, IN        n/a 
                 Delphos, OH        n/a 
                 Morristown, IN     n/a 
Cargill          Lafayette, IN      n/a 
                 Sidney, OH         April 19 to May 8 
CGB             *Mt. Vernon, IN     Last half of May 
Louis Dreyfus    Claypool, IN       April 15-19
Zeeland Soya     Zeeland, MI        n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA Region: Southeast 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                  18,949       22,874     18,075
Plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland 
ADM              Kershaw, SC        n/a 
                 Valdosta, GA       n/a 
Bunge            Decatur, AL        n/a 
Cargill          Fayetteville, NC   n/a 
                 Gainesville, GA    n/a 
                 Raleigh, NC        n/a 
Carolina Soya    Estill, SC         n/a 
Owensboro Grain  Owensboro, KY      n/a 
Perdue Farms     Salisbury, MD      n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Southwest 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                  25,842       31,014     26,244
Plants in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana
ADM              Fremont, NE        n/a 
                 Lincoln, NE        n/a 
                 Mexico, MO         n/a 
                 Clarksdale, MS     n/a 
                 Helena, AR         n/a 
                 Little Rock, AR    n/a 
AGP              Hastings, NE       n/a 
                 St. Joseph, MO     n/a 
Bunge            Emporia, KS        n/a 
                 Destrehan, LA      n/a 
Cargill          Kansas City, MO    n/a 
                 Wichita, KS        n/a 
Grain Sts. Soya  West Point, NE     n/a 
Riceland         Stuttgart, AR      n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Iowa 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                  31,618       35,466     29,676
Plants in Iowa 
ADM              Des Moines         n/a 
AGP              Eagle Grove        Eight to 10 weeks in late summer 
                 Emmetsburg         n/a 
                 Manning            n/a 
                 Mason City         April 21 to May 2
                 Sergeant Bluff     May 13-29
                 Sheldon            n/a 
Bunge            Council Bluffs     Last half of April 
Cargill          Cedar Rapids       East: n/a 
                                    West: n/a 
                 Iowa Falls         April 12-29
                 Sioux City         n/a 
Creston          Creston            n/a 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
NOPA region: Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                  12,457       14,261     13,653
Plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota 
ADM              Enderlin, ND       n/a 
                 Mankato, MN        n/a 
AGP              Dawson, MN         April 15-19 
CHS              Mankato, MN        April 21-26 
                 Fairmont, MN       May 5-10 
Minn. Soybean    Brewster, MN       April 26 to May 10
S.D. Soybean     Volga, SD          n/a 
============================================================================== 
TOTAL U.S.: 
                                                  Feb'13       Jan'13     Feb'12
                                                                                
                                       
                                                 136,322      158,195    136,350
 
Note: n/a = not available. 
 
    LINKS: 
    * CBOT soymeal futures prices 
    * NOPA monthly U.S. soy crush   
    * U.S. Census oil seed crush
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐