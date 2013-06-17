TABLE-U.S. soybean processors downtime schedule

June 17 Downtime maintenance schedules for selected U.S. soybean
processing plants, according to processors, cash traders and brokers contacted
by Reuters.
* = Indicates downtime confirmed by the company.
+ = Indicates a plant may be closed or operating at reduced capacity due to
poor crushing margins or slow sales.
Soybean crushings provided by the National Oilseed Processors Association
(NOPA) based on member data. Not all plants listed are members of NOPA. States
listed may not exactly correlate with NOPA regions.
Best efforts are made to confirm with plant owners the downtime information
provided by market sources.
COMPANY LOCATION DOWNTIME NOPA CRUSHINGS (1,000 bu)
==============================================================================
NOPA region: Illinois
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
14,860 14,009 16,041
Plants in Illinois
ADM Decatur, IL (East) n/a
Decatur, IL (West) n/a
Galesburg n/a
Quincy n/a
Bunge Cairo March 21-31; two weeks in May
Cargill Bloomington n/a
Incobrasa Gilman March 18-22
Solae Company Gibson City Three weeks in April
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
25,005 24,603 31,503
Plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan
ADM Fostoria, OH Last week of May, a week in late June
Frankfort, IN May 13-20
Bunge Bellevue, OH May 8-26
Decatur, IN n/a
Delphos, OH n/a
Morristown, IN Down to one of two extractors as of April 1
Cargill *Lafayette, IN Idling in mid-May
Sidney, OH April 19 to May 8
CGB *Mt. Vernon, IN Last half of May
Louis Dreyfus Claypool, IN April 15-19
Zeeland Soya Zeeland, MI April 21-25
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA Region: Southeast
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
18,632 19,258 19,553
Plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland
ADM Kershaw, SC Five days in September
Valdosta, GA Two weeks in September
Bunge Decatur, AL First half of August
Cargill Fayetteville, NC n/a
Gainesville, GA n/a
Raleigh, NC n/a
Carolina Soya Estill, SC n/a
Owensboro Grain Owensboro, KY n/a
Perdue Farms Salisbury, MD n/a
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Southwest
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
23,626 23,130 29,426
Plants in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana
ADM Fremont, NE 10 days in August
Lincoln, NE June 3-10
Deerfield, MO Seven days in September
Mexico, MO n/a
Clarksdale, MS n/a
Helena, AR n/a
Little Rock, AR n/a
AGP Hastings, NE n/a
St. Joseph, MO May 2-23
Bunge *Emporia, KS May 1 until autumn harvest
Destrehan, LA n/a
Cargill Kansas City, MO n/a
Wichita, KS n/a
Grain Sts. Soya West Point, NE n/a
Riceland Stuttgart, AR n/a
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Iowa
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
28,047 27,926 29,225
Plants in Iowa
ADM Des Moines n/a
AGP Eagle Grove July 8 to Sept 25
Emmetsburg May 2-9
Manning May 24-31
Mason City April 21 to May 2
Sergeant Bluff May 13-29
Sheldon n/a
Bunge Council Bluffs Two weeks in July
Cargill Cedar Rapids East: May 10-23
West: April 27 to May 4
Iowa Falls April 12-29
Sioux City n/a
Creston Creston n/a
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
12,460 11,188 12,518
Plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota
ADM Enderlin, ND n/a
Mankato, MN May 3-12
AGP Dawson, MN April 15-19
CHS Mankato, MN April 21-26
Fairmont, MN May 5-10
Minn. Soybean Brewster, MN April 26 to May 10
S.D. Soybean Volga, SD n/a
==============================================================================
TOTAL U.S.:
May'13 Apr'13 May'12
122,631 120,113 138,266
Note: n/a = not available.
