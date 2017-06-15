Israel's Strauss says Sabra sales have recovered after recall

TEL AVIV, June 15 Israeli foodmaker Strauss
Group said on Thursday its subsidiary Sabra Dipping Co
has seen its sales restored to levels before it issued a recall
of its spreads in November.
Sabra, a 50-50 joint venture with PepsiCo Inc, has a
60 percent share of the hummus market in the United States.
The recall and regaining of sales will have a one-time
impact of an additional $5 million on the company's pretax
profit, Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, said
in a statement.
Operating profit had been reduced by $5 million in the first
quarter due to the recall over concerns of listeria bacteria.
Sabra's gross sales so far in the second quarter have
stabilised at higher levels compared with the first quarter
while market share is also stabilizing at a similar level to
before the recall.
"Gross profit is beginning to show improvement in the second
quarter compared to the first quarter mainly due to plant
efficiencies and package mix," the company said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)