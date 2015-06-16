UPDATE 3-FDA to cut trans fats from foods, gives 3-year timetable

* FDA ban on trans fats to begin in three years
By Toni Clarke and Ransdell Pierson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 16 The U.S. Food and
Drug Administration on Tuesday made good on its proposal to
effectively ban artificial trans fats from a wide range of
foods, from microwave popcorn to frozen pizza, saying they raise
the risk of heart disease.
Under new FDA regulations, partially hydrogenated oils,
which have been shown to raise "bad" LDL cholesterol, will be
considered food additives that cannot be used unless authorized
by the FDA.
The regulations take effect in three years, giving companies
time to either reformulate products without partially
hydrogenated oils or petition the FDA to permit specific uses of
them.
Following the compliance period, no partially hydrogenated
oils can be added to human food unless they are otherwise
approved by the FDA.
The new regulations will apply to such oils added to human
foods, regardless of whether they are sold in a grocery store,
restaurant, bakery or elsewhere, and whether the food is
domestically produced or imported, the FDA said. They do not,
however, apply to naturally-occurring trans fats found in some
animal products such as meat and dairy.
The food industry has begun preparing a petition seeking
approval for limited use of trans fats in certain products, such
as decorative sprinkles, the industry's trade group, the Grocery
Manufacturers Association, said.
The group on Tuesday declined to give details about its
petition and what other products were involved, but expressed
satisfaction with the FDA's overall action and 3-year compliance
period.
"(The) FDA has acted in a manner that both addresses FDA's
concerns and minimizes unnecessary disruptions to commerce," it
said in a statement.
Efforts to remove almost all remaining trans fats from the
food supply will be worthwhile, Michael Taylor, the FDA's deputy
commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine, said in a media
conference call. "The public benefits far outstrip costs of
compliance."
Under current law, food additives cannot be used unless they
have been approved in advance by the FDA or are generally
recognized as safe. Such substances do not have to be approved
before being used.
In 2013 the FDA made a preliminary determination that
partially hydrogenated oils, the major dietary source of trans
fat in processed foods, are no longer recognized as safe because
they increase the risk of heart disease.
The oils are formed during food processing when hydrogen is
added to vegetable oil to make it more solid. Reducing their use
could prevent 20,000 heart attacks and 7,000 deaths, the agency
said.
Currently, foods are allowed to be labeled as having "0"
grams trans fat if they contain less than 0.5 grams of trans fat
per serving.
The food industry has reduced its use of trans fats by 86
percent since 2003, according to the grocers trade group. The
reduction was spurred in part by the FDA's requirement, in 2006,
that trans fat levels be disclosed on package labels and by New
York City's move to curtail trans fats from restaurant meals.
The industry has reformulated many products using palm,
sunflower, safflower and other oils. But there are some products
that have relatively low levels of trans fats and cannot easily
be reformulated.
Food companies are hoping to persuade the FDA that such
products meet the agency's food additive safety standards. To do
that, they must prove with reasonable certainty that the
products cause no harm.
