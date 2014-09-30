Cooking community website Food52 raises $6 million

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Cooking and provision website Food52 said on Tuesday it had raised $6 million in a new round of funding lead by Alex Zubillaga of investment firm 14W.
Others participating include Food Network parent Scripps Network Interactive, Walden Venture Capital, BDMI, Vocap Investment Partners and various individuals.
The value of Food52 was not disclosed.
Food52 was founded in 2009 by former New York Times food reporter Amanda Hesser and food writer Merrill Stubbs, who bootstrapped the site with a book deal.
The company provides a community for cooks, including recipes and tips, and also sells products like stoneware pie plates and black truffle butter.
In a blog post, Hesser and Stubbs wrote that they planned to use the financing to expand the business.
Food52 has raised $9 million in total. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.