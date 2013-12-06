BRIEF-Food Technology Service shares up 26.6 pct premarket

BRIEF-Labcorp - CEO David P. King's total compensation in 2016 was $10.85 million
March 31 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
NEW YORK Dec 6 Food Technology Service Inc : * Shares up 26.6 percent premarket, to be acquired by Sterigenics
March 31 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
BRASILIA, March 31 The world's largest meatpacker, Brazil's JBS SA, has for years knowingly bought cattle that were raised on illegally deforested land, turning a blind eye to regulations meant to protect the Amazon rainforest, Brazil's environmental regulator has alleged.
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)