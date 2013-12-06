版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 6日 星期五 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Food Technology Service shares up 26.6 pct premarket

NEW YORK Dec 6 Food Technology Service Inc : * Shares up 26.6 percent premarket, to be acquired by Sterigenics

