Foot Locker shares have room to run higher -Barron's

March 8 Foot Locker Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in same-store sales, a reason the stock could surge another 20 percent this year, according to the March 9 edition of Barron's.

The popularity of basketball shoes, its exclusive with Nike shoes models that protects it from the competition and new software to help manage merchandise, especially in Europe, are reasons Barron's predicts the stock could grow.

The retailer is scheduled to present a new financial plan on with targets on March 16. On Friday, its shares closed at $59.37.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
