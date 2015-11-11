NFL's Raiders, Chargers, seeking L.A. stadium, tap Disney's Iger

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 11 Walt Disney Co CEO
Bob Iger has teamed up with the National Football League's
Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers to try to build them a
stadium in a Los Angeles suburb, backers of the project said in
a statement on Wednesday.
Iger has been named non-executive chairman of Carson
Holdings LLC, the joint venture between the two teams that is
working with the city of Carson, California, on a project to
build a stadium in the city.
He will continue as Disney's chairman and CEO, and will not
be required to do anything that conflicts with that role, the
statement from Carson Holdings said.
Iger, one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood,
could have the clout to attract major sponsors for the stadium
project. His hiring represents a boost to the effort to bring
the two National Football League teams to Carson.
The Chargers and the Raiders are seeking to gain support for
their plan from NFL owners. The owner of the St. Louis Rams has
been pursuing a rival proposal to build a stadium in Inglewood,
just north of Carson, and relocate his team there.
The announcement of Iger's role on behalf of the Chargers
and the Raiders came on the same day those two teams and the
Rams presented their proposals to relocate to the Los Angeles
area to NFL leaders in New York.
The Los Angeles region, the second-largest market in U.S.
sports, has been without an NFL team since 1995, when the Rams
left Anaheim for St. Louis and the Raiders returned to their
previous home of Oakland.
Iger, who will receive a salary of $1 a year in his position
with Carson Holdings, will have an option once he departs his
role at Disney to acquire a minority share in either the Raiders
or the Chargers, said the statement from Carson Holdings.
One of his main tasks is expected to be hiring the president
of Carson Holdings.
"Should the owners approve the move, Los Angeles will
proudly welcome two incredible teams to our community and build
a stadium worthy of their fans," Iger said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and
David Gregorio)