Man Utd sign two-year sponsorship deal with PepsiCo

LONDON, July 31 English Premier League soccer
champions Manchester United added PepsiCo Inc
to its expanding roster of global sponsors on Wednesday, signing
a two-year deal with the U.S. firm as its soft drinks partner in
the Asia Pacific region.
Manchester United said PepsiCo would be its soft drinks
partner in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia,
Laos and Brunei, holding exclusive rights to use the club's
branding on PepsiCo products within these markets.
Manchester United, which did not give a value for the deal,
said it has a combined fan base of more than 38 million
consumers in the seven countries, and claims to have over 650
million followers worldwide.
The club has lucrative sponsorship deals with companies
ranging from U.S. car maker General Motors to Japanese
marine engineering company Yanmar. This month it also signed a
five-year deal with Russian firm Aeroflot to become
its official airline.