BRIEF-Foot Locker Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Nov 22 Foot Locker Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68 * Q3 earnings per share $0.70 * Q3 same store sales rose 4.1 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $1.62 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.57 billion * At November 2, 2013, co's merchandise inventory was $1.32 billion, 6 percent

higher than at the end of the third quarter last year