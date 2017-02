(Corrects paragraph 1 to say that profit rose 59 percent, not 63 percent)

Aug 17 Athletic footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc's second-quarter profit rose 5 9 percent as gross margins improved.

The company's profit rose to $59 million, or 39 cents per share, from $37 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.21 percent to $1.37 billion.

Foot Locker shares closed at $34.49 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)