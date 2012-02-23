WRAPUP 1-Crocs, Deckers expect weak 1st qtr, shares down

* Crocs Q4 rev $203.7 mln vs est $205.3 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.24-$0.26 vs est $0.30
* Deckers Q4 EPS $3.18 vs est $3.14
* Sees Q1 EPS down 50 pct vs last yr
Feb 23 -Footwear companies Crocs Inc
and Deckers Outdoor Corp forecast weak
earnings for the first quarter, hurt by higher costs of raw
materials.
Shares of Deckers were down 9 percent and those of Crocs
down 10 percent in trading after the bell.
Deckers has been hurt by rising sheepskin prices and warned
that the prices of one of its most important raw materials may
continue to increase through this year.
Higher sheepskin prices will dent the company's 2012
earnings by as much as $1.40 a share, Chief Financial Officer
Thomas George said on a call with analysts.
As a result, the UGG parent, which sources its sheepskin
from Australia, expects to increase prices of some products.
UGG boots, which have been spurring sales at Deckers for
more than ten quarters, contributed more than 94 percent of its
total sales in the fourth quarter.
The world's biggest athletic shoe maker Nike has
also been passing on higher costs of raw materials and labor.
Deckers expects first-quarter earnings per share to halve
from last year and sees its full-year profit staying at the
fiscal 2011 level of $5.07.
Crocs, which sells its colorful clogs in more than 90
countries, expects first-quarter earnings of 24 cents to 26
cents a share, below market expectations of 30 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, both Deckers and Crocs reported quarterly profits
that beat market estimates.
Earlier this month, rival Skechers USA Inc reported
a fourth-quarter loss hurt by weak sales across most of its
businesses.
Shares of Crocs closed at $20.42 and shares of Deckers
closed at $90.21 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.