WRAPUP 1-Crocs, Deckers expect weak 1st qtr, shares down

* Crocs Q4 rev $203.7 mln vs est $205.3 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.24-$0.26 vs est $0.30

* Deckers Q4 EPS $3.18 vs est $3.14

* Sees Q1 EPS down 50 pct vs last yr

Feb 23 -Footwear companies Crocs Inc and Deckers Outdoor Corp forecast weak earnings for the first quarter, hurt by higher costs of raw materials.

Shares of Deckers were down 9 percent and those of Crocs down 10 percent in trading after the bell.

Deckers has been hurt by rising sheepskin prices and warned that the prices of one of its most important raw materials may continue to increase through this year.

Higher sheepskin prices will dent the company's 2012 earnings by as much as $1.40 a share, Chief Financial Officer Thomas George said on a call with analysts.

As a result, the UGG parent, which sources its sheepskin from Australia, expects to increase prices of some products.

UGG boots, which have been spurring sales at Deckers for more than ten quarters, contributed more than 94 percent of its total sales in the fourth quarter.

The world's biggest athletic shoe maker Nike has also been passing on higher costs of raw materials and labor.

Deckers expects first-quarter earnings per share to halve from last year and sees its full-year profit staying at the fiscal 2011 level of $5.07.

Crocs, which sells its colorful clogs in more than 90 countries, expects first-quarter earnings of 24 cents to 26 cents a share, below market expectations of 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, both Deckers and Crocs reported quarterly profits that beat market estimates.

Earlier this month, rival Skechers USA Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss hurt by weak sales across most of its businesses.

Shares of Crocs closed at $20.42 and shares of Deckers closed at $90.21 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.