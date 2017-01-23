Forbes Energy eyes quick emergence from prepackaged Chapter 11

CHICAGO Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company
Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to
"promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan
on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of
debt for equity.
Dozens in the sector, whose services include drilling wells
and hauling water for energy exploration companies, have sought
protection from creditors as low energy prices have prompted
producers to scale back on drilling.
In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston,
Forbes said the slump had reduced demand for its activities,
rendering it unable to make payments on some of its debt. It
said holders of 87 percent of senior unsecured notes had voted
to accept its restructuring plan.
The Alice, Texas, company operates around 173 well servicing
rigs in Texas, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. It also transports
and disposes of fluids used in drilling.
Forbes said it had ample liquidity to support the business
during the Chapter 11 proceeding and also secured a $50 million
facility to be funded by certain of bondholders to ensure
adequate working capital after the bankruptcy.
Existing equity in the company, including common and
preferred stock, would be cancelled.
Competitors Key Energy Service Inc and Basic
Energy Services Inc each filed for bankruptcy in the
fourth quarter but emerged soon after.
Another competitor, Seventy Seven Energy Inc,
emerged from bankruptcy in August and recently announced an
approximately $1.76 billion deal to be acquired by Patterson-UTI
Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)