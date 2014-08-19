BRIEF-Forbo Holding company's board of directors augments current share buyback program with fixed-price repurchase offer

Aug 19 Forbo Holding Ag

* Says company's board of directors augments current share buyback program with fixed-price repurchase offer

* Says company's board of directors is offering to repurchase maximum 107,500 of its registered shares (5% of share capital) at fixed price as part of current share buyback program

* Says fixed price is CHF 900 per registered share

* Says trading on second trading line has been suspended for duration of offer, i.e. from Aug. 19 to Sept. 1