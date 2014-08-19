BRIEF-Forbo Holding company's board of directors augments current share buyback program with fixed-price repurchase offer

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
Aug 19 Forbo Holding Ag
* Says company's board of directors augments current share buyback program with fixed-price repurchase offer
* Says company's board of directors is offering to repurchase maximum 107,500 of its registered shares (5% of share capital) at fixed price as part of current share buyback program
* Says fixed price is CHF 900 per registered share
* Says trading on second trading line has been suspended for duration of offer, i.e. from Aug. 19 to Sept. 1 Source text-bit.ly/1p8MY0N Further company coverage:
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.
* FY revenue 146.2 million Swiss francs ($147.23 million), down 1.4 percent