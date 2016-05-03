版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 00:58 BJT

U.S. charges nine over alleged ForceField Energy fraud

NEW YORK May 3 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled criminal charges accusing nine people of defrauding investors into buying the stock of LED lighting provider ForceField Energy Inc, causing roughly $131 million of losses.

The charges against the defendants, who include stock promoters, brokers and investor relations officials, were unveiled a little over a year after former ForceField Executive Chairman Richard St. Julien was criminally charged with scheming to inflate his company's stock price. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

