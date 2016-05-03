U.S. charges nine over alleged ForceField Energy fraud

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled criminal charges accusing nine people of defrauding investors into buying the stock of LED lighting provider ForceField Energy Inc, causing roughly $131 million of losses.
The charges against the defendants, who include stock promoters, brokers and investor relations officials, were unveiled a little over a year after former ForceField Executive Chairman Richard St. Julien was criminally charged with scheming to inflate his company's stock price. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.