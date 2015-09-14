UPDATE 1-Ford F-150 2016 model parts to be made of Alcoa's Micromill aluminum

(Adds details of Danieli Group licensing agreement, company comments)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO, Sept 14 Ford Motor Co will begin in the fourth quarter to use multiple components in its high-selling F-150 pickup model made from an advanced Alcoa Inc aluminum alloy that is tough enough to replace steel parts yet significantly lighter, both companies said on Monday.

The two corporations also announced a joint development agreement to collaborate on using next-generation aluminum produced through Alcoa's new "Micromill" process in other vehicles.

The deal with the automaker is a high-profile first for Alcoa's Micromill - Ford's F-Series pickup trucks have been the best-selling model in the United States since 1982. The full-size pickup truck is a key profit generator for the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

Automakers have turned to lighter aluminum alloys instead of high-strength steel, which is far heavier, to build more fuel-efficient vehicles that still meet safety standards.

Last year, Ford rolled out its 2015 F-150 with an aluminum alloy body that made it 700 pounds (320 kg)lighter than earlier models, boosting fuel efficiency.

"The fact that is one of the crown jewels of the company shows our faith in the (Micromill) technology," Ford chief technology officer Raj Nair told Reuters.

The first components using the new aluminum alloy will appear in the 2016 year model F-150, including for the tailgate and the bed of the pickup truck, adding to the vehicle's towing and hauling capabilities, Nair said. Micromill will be used to make more parts in more Ford vehicle platforms in years to come.

The alloy is part of New York-based Alcoa's strategy of investing in more advanced aerospace and automotive products while selling off some of its more traditional yet costly smelting facilities. The metals firm is in talks with eight other automakers on using Micromill technology.

Unveiled by Alcoa in December, Micromill produces high-strength aluminum alloy that goes from molten metal to cooled, coiled metal in 20 minutes versus the 20 days it takes to roll conventional aluminum.

The alloy is 30 percent stronger that regular aluminum and 40 percent more formable, meaning it can be shaped into more intricate forms, including inside car door panels or fenders.

In a separate announcement, Alcoa said it had agreed to license intellectual property associated with Micromill's alloys and process technology to Italy's Danieli Group.

Alcoa will also grant Danieli exclusive rights to sell Micromill equipment for a limited period, targeting potential customers in Europe, South America and Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Jonathan Oatis)