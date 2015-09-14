UPDATE 1-Ford F-150 2016 model parts to be made of Alcoa's Micromill aluminum

(Adds details of Danieli Group licensing agreement, company
comments)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, Sept 14 Ford Motor Co will begin
in the fourth quarter to use multiple components in its
high-selling F-150 pickup model made from an advanced Alcoa Inc
aluminum alloy that is tough enough to replace steel
parts yet significantly lighter, both companies said on Monday.
The two corporations also announced a joint development
agreement to collaborate on using next-generation aluminum
produced through Alcoa's new "Micromill" process in other
vehicles.
The deal with the automaker is a high-profile first for
Alcoa's Micromill - Ford's F-Series pickup trucks have been the
best-selling model in the United States since 1982. The
full-size pickup truck is a key profit generator for the No. 2
U.S. automaker.
Automakers have turned to lighter aluminum alloys instead of
high-strength steel, which is far heavier, to build more
fuel-efficient vehicles that still meet safety standards.
Last year, Ford rolled out its 2015 F-150 with an aluminum
alloy body that made it 700 pounds (320 kg)lighter than earlier
models, boosting fuel efficiency.
"The fact that is one of the crown jewels of the company
shows our faith in the (Micromill) technology," Ford chief
technology officer Raj Nair told Reuters.
The first components using the new aluminum alloy will
appear in the 2016 year model F-150, including for the tailgate
and the bed of the pickup truck, adding to the vehicle's towing
and hauling capabilities, Nair said. Micromill will be used to
make more parts in more Ford vehicle platforms in years to come.
The alloy is part of New York-based Alcoa's strategy of
investing in more advanced aerospace and automotive products
while selling off some of its more traditional yet costly
smelting facilities. The metals firm is in talks with eight
other automakers on using Micromill technology.
Unveiled by Alcoa in December, Micromill produces
high-strength aluminum alloy that goes from molten metal to
cooled, coiled metal in 20 minutes versus the 20 days it takes
to roll conventional aluminum.
The alloy is 30 percent stronger that regular aluminum and
40 percent more formable, meaning it can be shaped into more
intricate forms, including inside car door panels or fenders.
In a separate announcement, Alcoa said it had agreed to
license intellectual property associated with Micromill's alloys
and process technology to Italy's Danieli Group.
Alcoa will also grant Danieli exclusive rights to sell
Micromill equipment for a limited period, targeting potential
customers in Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.
