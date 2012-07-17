版本:
Ford says to cut up to 440 jobs in Australia

MELBOURNE, July 17 Ford Motor Co's Australian unit will announce plans later on Tuesday to cut up to 440 jobs at its production plants in Melbourne and nearby Geelong in Victoria state, a spokeswoman said.

She said the company was still talking with workers ahead of the announcement.

