CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford says to cut up to 440 jobs in Australia

PepsiCo to cut jobs in Philly as sales lose fizz after soda tax
March 1 PepsiCo Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 80 to 100 jobs in Philadelphia as the city's new sugar-sweetened beverage tax hurts demand for its products.
* Ford to announce job cuts at plants in Melbourne, Geelong
* Ford has lost market share as sales of Falcon model slide
* Government gave aid to Ford in January
MELBOURNE, July 17 Ford Motor Co's Australian unit will announce plans later on Tuesday to cut up to 440 jobs at two production plants in Melbourne and nearby Geelong in Victoria state, a spokeswoman said.
The company was still talking with workers ahead of the announcement, she said.
Ford, which has more than 3,000 employees in Australia, in January secured more than A$34 million ($35 million) in funding from state and federal governments to guarantee local production until 2016.
Australian car manufacturers have enjoyed solid sales over the past year despite a subdued economy, although Ford's sales have lagged, according to the Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
Ford's market share slipped to fifth place or 7.9 percent for the year to June, compared with 9.1 percent a year earlier, the chamber's industry figures showed. Sales of its top model, the Falcon, have fallen sharply.
Ford trailed Toyota, General Motors Holden unit, Mazda and Hyundai.
Australian car makers have also lost market share as sales of imports have surged, aided by the strong Australian dollar. In April, Toyota Motor Corp cut 350 jobs from its manufacturing plant in Melbourne. ($1 = 0.9770 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says at December 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees compared to 69,000 employees at December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ls2shw Further company coverage:
