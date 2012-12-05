版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:00 BJT

Ford sees Brazil car market growing 2-4 pct in 2013

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's car market will grow between 2 percent and 4 percent in 2013, depending on the pace of economic growth and on a possible extension of a tax break on automobiles, said Steven Armstrong, Ford Motor Co's chief executive in Brazil.

