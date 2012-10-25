Ford says to close factories, cut jobs in Europe

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Ford Motor said it will reduce production capacity in Europe by 18 percent, or 355,000 vehicles, and cut 6,200 jobs to bring its European operations back into profit.
The U.S. automaker said it will close three facilities in Europe, among other restructuring efforts that will save about $450 million to $500 million in annual costs.
It warned its European operations would lose in excess of $1.5 billion for 2012.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards