RPT-UK union says Ford confirms plan to axe 1,100 jobs in Wales

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
(Repeats with no change to text)
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
GMB said the losses, which had been flagged by another union earlier on Wednesday, had been confirmed during meetings at the plant in Bridgend.
The company's plan was to cut 1,100 jobs over a five-year period, leaving a workforce of just 600 at the plant.
"The nightmare for our members at Bridgend has unfortunately come true," said Jeff Beck from the GMB. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business