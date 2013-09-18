Ford to keep Edge, MKX vehicle assembly in Ontario -union

| TORONTO, Sept 18
TORONTO, Sept 18 Ford Motor Co will
announce on Thursday that its Oakville, Ontario, plant will
assemble the next generation of the Edge and MKX crossover
utility vehicles that are now produced at the facility, a union
official said on Wednesday.
"It's obviously going to give us the next generation of the
Edge and the MKX, so it's going to help us for sure. It's going
to help the employees and the community," said Gary Beck, head
of the union at plant, Unifor local 707, which represents
3,000-plus workers.
Unifor is a new union formed by the merger of the Canadian
Auto Workers and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers
union.
Ford sent an invitation to media for an announcement at the
plant on Thursday, without disclosing the details. A Ford
spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.
To retool the Oakville plant for the revamped models, Ford
executives and representatives of the federal and provincial
governments are expected to announce a combined investment of
more than C$800 million ($775.38 million), the Globe and Mail
newspaper reported this week.
The government funds will likely come from the Automotive
Innovation Fund, set up in 2008 for research and development
projects in Canada's auto industry. The federal government
extended the fund this year by five years and infused it with
more cash to lure investment and create jobs in the auto
sector.
Thursday's announcement will be timely for Canadian auto
workers concerned about keeping vehicle production in Canada.
Earlier this year, General Motors Co announced it was
spending C$250 million to retrofit its CAMI Automotive Inc
assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, for future vehicle
production. {ID:nL1N0C09RU]
But last December, union leaders were surprised by GM's
decision to move production of its next generation of the
Chevrolet Camaro to Lansing, Michigan, from Oshawa, Ontario.
The move was a fresh setback for GM workers in Oshawa, where
factory employment has dwindled over the last decade, but a win
for Michigan's hard-hit auto sector.
The new, redesigned Edge is expected to go on sale in the
spring of 2015 as a 2016 model.
Making the official announcement will be Joe Hinrichs,
president for the Americas at Ford, and Dianne Craig, chief
executive of the company's Canadian unit.
A year ago, the Ford plant's unionized workers agreed to a
new four-year contract that was expected to help create about
600 jobs at the facility, Ford's only production site in Canada.
As well as the Edge and the MKX, the plant also assembles the
company's Flex and Lincoln MKT models.