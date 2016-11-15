Ford CEO: Going forward with moving small car production to Mexico

LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Officer Mark Fields told Reuters on Tuesday the U.S.
automaker is moving ahead with plans to shift production of
small cars to Mexico from Michigan, and assign "two very
important products" for the U.S. factory to build.
"We're going forward with our plan to move production of the
Ford Focus to Mexico, and importantly that's to make room for
two very important products we'll be putting back into Michigan
plants," Fields said in an interview on the sidelines of the Los
Angeles Auto Show. "There will be no job impact whatsoever with
this move."
President-elect Donald Trump has criticized Ford for the
decision to shift production of Focus small cars to Mexico in
2018, and said he would consider levying tariffs on Mexican-made
Fords.
