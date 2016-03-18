CORRECTED-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 million in 2015

(Corrects compensation for Bill Ford in fourth paragraph to
$10.07 million, up 1.6 percent from 2014; earlier version
incorrectly said $9.9 million, down 1.6 percent from 2014)
DETROIT, March 18 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Officer Mark Fields' salary, bonus and stock awards
jumped 17 percent to $17.4 million in 2015, a year in which the
auto maker earned a record pretax profit, the company said on
Friday.
Including pension and perks, Fields made $18.6 million, down
from $18.9 million in 2014. His pension award was $2.8 million
lower in 2015 than in the previous year.
Last year was the first full one for Ford under the guidance
of the 55-year-old Fields, and the company earned a record
pretax profit of $10.8 billion.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, 58, got a salary, bonus
and stock awards totaling $10.07 million, up 1.6 percent from
2014. Ford's pension award was $3 million lower in 2015 from the
previous year, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities
regulators.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)