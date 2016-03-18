UPDATE 1-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 million in 2015

(Adds comparative compensations for Fiat Chrysler and General
Motors CEOs)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, March 18 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Officer Mark Fields' salary, bonus and stock awards
jumped 17 percent to $17.4 million in 2015, a year in which the
auto maker earned a record pretax profit, the company said on
Friday.
Including pension and perks, Fields made $18.6 million, down
from $18.9 million in 2014. His pension award was $2.8 million
lower in 2015 than in the previous year.
Last year was the first full one for Ford under the guidance
of the 55-year-old Fields, and the company earned a record
pretax profit of $10.8 billion.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, 58, got a salary, bonus
and stock awards totaling $10.07 million, up 1.6 percent from
2014. Ford's pension award was $3 million lower in 2015 from the
previous year, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities
regulators.
The pension changes in 2015 for Ford were caused by the
fluctuating discount rate and changes to the government-issued
mortality tables, which were outside the company's control, the
auto maker said.
Last month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
told the SEC that Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's total
compensation of $73.6 million, which includes the value of the
stock awards when they vested. Marchionne has not yet cashed
them out and their value fluctuates over time.
Fiat Chrysler shares, adjusted for the spin-off of Ferrari
at the start of this year, are down about 25 percent since last
April when those shares vested.
Marchionne received a salary of $4 million and a bonus of
$6.85 million in 2015.
General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra's 2015 pay has not
yet been filed to the SEC. In 2014, her compensation was $16.2
million.
