UPDATE 1-Ford seeks partnerships as it looks beyond car-making

By Joseph White
DETROIT May 23 Ford Motor Co Chairman
Bill Ford said on Monday the automaker would look for more
partnerships with other companies as it moves to expand beyond
manufacturing and selling cars and trucks.
"You'll see a lot of partnerships, a lot more than you used
to see in the auto industry," Ford told reporters after
addressing a conference on entrepreneurship in Detroit.
Ford did not disclose any new deals and said Ford's
management is still working to define its strategy for
self-driving cars, connecting vehicles to the internet and
developing new transportation services such as ride sharing.
"You'll hear more from us as this year goes on," the
chairman said, adding the company would consider acquisitions
"if we thought that was the right way to go."
Some of Ford's rivals, notably General Motors Co, are
taking a more aggressive approach. GM earlier this year invested
$500 million in ride-hailing service Lyft, and this month closed
the acquisition of self-driving vehicle technology startup
Cruise Automation. GM has outlined a plan to develop autonomous
electric vehicles for use by Lyft.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV this month said it would work
with internet search leader Alphabet Inc's Google
self-driving cars unit to integrate Google's autopilot
technology into 100 Chrysler Pacifica minivans.
Asked about Google, Ford said, "Anything's possible with
anybody. We have a good relationship with Google" but no
alliance to disclose.
The company is investing heavily in self-driving vehicle
technology, electric cars and other initiatives, he said. "We're
fully competitive," he said. "We're not out talking about it all
the time."
Ford earlier this year established a new business unit, Ford
Smart Mobility LLC, as part of its effort to build new
transportation-related services and new alliances, while the
company continues to generate profits from its traditional
business of building cars and trucks. Ford Smart Mobility is led
by former Steelcase Inc Chief Executive James Hackett.
Bill Ford has for years pushed executives at the automaker
founded by his great-grandfather, Henry Ford, to prepare for a
world in which car sales might be limited by congestion or
environmental regulations. Now, Ford said, the challenge is to
define a strategy that is "uniquely ours."
"You can't be all things to all people and you shouldn't
be," Ford said.
