Ford says China sales up 44 pct in June vs yr earlier

BEIJING, July 4 Ford Motor Co. sold 75,254 vehicles in China last month, up 44 percent from a year earlier, with volume driven in part by firm demand for the company's redesigned Focus compact car, the company said on Thursday.

It said the growth in June followed an equally strong month in May when its sales rose 45 percent.

During the first six months of the year Ford, based in Dearborn, Michigan, sold a total of 407,721 vehicles, up 47 percent.

