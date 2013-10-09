版本:
Ford says China sales up 61 pct in Sept yr/yr

SHANGHAI Oct 9 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 96,111 vehicles in China last month, up 61 percent from a year earlier, with volume driven by firm demand for the company's new product lineup in the country.

"By refreshing our product lineup, expanding our dealer network, and growing our team and production capacity, Ford will continue to deliver a safe, high-quality, fuel efficient, and connected driving experience to our Chinese customers," John Lawler, chairman and CEO for Ford China, was quoted as saying in a statement.

During the first nine months of the year, Ford, based in Dearborn, Michigan, sold a total of 647,849 vehicles in China, up 51 percent.
