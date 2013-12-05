Ford says Nov China auto sales up 47 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Dec 5 Ford Motor Co and its local
partners in China sold a total 99,157 vehicles on a wholesale
basis in November, up 47 percent from a year earlier, the
company said on Thursday.
That compared with a 55 percent increase in October.
In the first 11 months of the year, sales by the Dearborn,
Michigan-based automaker totaled 840,975 vehicles, up 51 percent
from the same period last year.
Ford, whose sales have been helped by robust demand for
models such as the Focus compact car and the Mondeo midsize
sedan, is expected to unveil the significantly redesigned
Mustang at a media event in Shanghai later on Thursday. The
event is part of a global launch of the sporty coupe
simultaneously occurring in Dearborn, Barcelona, Los Angeles,
New York and Sydney.
The company says the new Mustang is one of 15 new or
significantly redesigned vehicles Ford is bringing to China by
2015 to keep the growth momentum it began building in recent
months after a slow start in the world's biggest auto market.
In China, the American automaker has now overtaken its
Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp, helped in part by a
sales crisis Toyota and other Japanese brands have undergone
since late last year in the wake of a surge in anti-Japan
sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and
Tokyo.
During the first 11 months of this year, Toyota sold about
809,000 vehicles, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
Ford has manufacturing and sales joint ventures with
Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling
Motors Corp in China.