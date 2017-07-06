FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford China sales post strongest growth of year in June
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨4点07分 / 2 天前

Ford China sales post strongest growth of year in June

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sales in China rose at the strongest pace this year in June with the U.S. automaker's top regional executive predicting strong single-digit growth for the auto sector overall in the third quarter.

Ford China sales increased 15 percent year-on-year in June to more than 100,000 vehicles.

Peter Fleet, Ford's Asia-Pacific chief, said in an interview he was "positive" and "optimistic" about the company's sales in China in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

