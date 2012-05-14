FEATURE-Far behind rivals, Ford tries to play catch-up in China

| CHONGQING, China
CHONGQING, China May 14 Frank Chuang proudly
surveys his immaculate new car plant as partly assembled
versions of the Ford Focus travel down the production
line.
Glancing at the small cars in the massive manufacturing
complex in the city of Chongqing in southwestern China, the
32-year Ford veteran is satisfied with the way production has
ramped up since the plant opened in February.
"This is just the starting point," Chuang, the 58-year-old
head of manufacturing at Ford's China joint venture, said in an
interview last month. "At this moment, I'm very excited."
The plant will need to be a success if Ford is to get a
better foothold in the world's biggest car market, where it
badly lags rivals such as General Motors Co and
Volkswagen AG, which together produced the six
top-selling cars in the country in 2011. Ford -- which was late
getting into China -- had just 2.8 percent of the 18.5 million
vehicle market last year, against GM's 14 percent and VW's 12
percent.
In 1997, Ford lost out to GM in the bidding to form a joint
venture with Shanghai-based SAIC Motor Corp, which
is China's largest automaker. It was another four years
before the Chinese government allowed Ford to establish its own
partnership and it made slow progress after that, including a
misstep when its joint venture's first vehicle in 2003 was the
small Fiesta car, when buyers were craving larger sedans.
"Ford had huge potential and I've always been very
disappointed at how slow they've been," said Shaun Rein, author
of "The End of Cheap China" and a corporate consultant in China.
"They should have come in strong five to seven years ago."
Ford does not officially acknowledge it was late to the
party. "I wouldn't say we were late," Ford Asia head Joe
Hinrichs told reporters at the Beijing auto show last month,
adding: "We just didn't aggressively add to our product
portfolio as much as many others did."
But it is now trying to go on the offense. It plans to
double production capacity in China to 1.2 million vehicles by
2015, when it will add plants in Chongqing and Hangzhou along
the east coast. Ford currently has two plants in Chongqing and a
third in Nanjing.
FACING HEADWINDS
It will face headwinds.
The supercharged growth of the Chinese auto market in the
past 10 years has slowed the last two years, with Chinese
automakers now looking to export markets to keep expanding at a
fast pace. The Chinese market has also become a lot
more crowded with more foreign and domestic manufacturers
becoming established, making it tougher for Ford.
For example, market researcher LMC Automotive estimates that
Ford's market share will hit only 3.1 percent by 2015 and stay
there through 2020.
"Certainly Ford is going to be a significant presence in
China, but is it ever going to be the level of Volkswagen and
GM?" Fred Hubacker, executive director at consultant Conway
MacKenzie, said. "I can't see that happening; at least not in
the next decade or so."
Mind you, Ford will still have higher sales as the Chinese
market is widely expected to climb to 30 million vehicles by
2020, which would make it roughly double the current size of the
U.S. market.
"You just need a very small percentage of that number and
you've got a huge industry," Hinrichs said in an interview at
his Shanghai office. "That's why people are saying the Asia
Pacific auto industry by 2020 is half the world's industry."
Ford and some of the analysts that cover the company expect
that over the next few years it will report improved earnings in
its Asia Pacific Africa operations, which includes China.
Ford does not disclose financial figures for China, but it
is a significant part of the Asia Pacific Africa region that
lost almost $100 million in the first quarter, largely due to
aggressive spending to boost vehicle production. Ford has said
it will be profitable in the region for the full year, and
forecast it will contribute about one-third of global vehicle
sales by 2020, up from 15 percent today.
Goldman Sachs analyst Patrick Archambault estimates annual
profits from Asia and Africa will swell to $700 million by 2015,
compared with small losses or smaller profits in recent
years. While it will trail North America, South America and
Europe in profits, China is still Ford's fastest-growing market.
"This is still a fairly small exposure for them," he said.
"But it ought to be material over the next couple of years.
There's real growth there that's got some legs to it for Ford."
Ford plans to bring 15 new vehicles and 20 engines to China
by 2015, starting with the redesigned Focus compact now hitting
showrooms. That is a big increase from its current six vehicles,
but still leaves Ford far short of GM, which will roll out 60
new models over the next five years to add to its more than 35
nameplates in China. Last year, GM said it sold a car or truck
every 12 seconds in China.
So far, Ford has invested almost $5 billion in China and
operates in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile
Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp.
Ford certainly has its fans. At a dealership in Shanghai,
52-year-old engineer Shao Xiao Lin was visiting with his family
to buy a silver-gray Ford Mondeo -- stepping up from the bicycle
he has long used. The family saved their money and picked the
Ford sedan over a Buick.
"It's a very famous car," he said approvingly of the Ford.
CATERING TO CHINESE TASTES
Unlike Buick, Jeep and VW, late-comer Ford does not have a
brand name that resonates as well with typical Chinese
consumers. Early on, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made a
decision to market vehicles in China that were mostly designed
and developed by its European unit. That did not go over well
and hurt its brand recognition.
The company is now designing more vehicles that cater to
Chinese tastes, but Ford's Mondeo midsize sedan, for example,
has long struggled in China in part because of the model's
understated, clean interior design that many Chinese consumers,
who prefer more ornate and warm styling, disliked.
Ford is focused on filling out the Ford brand by adding more
SUVs and small cars, but its luxury Lincoln brand will remain on
the sidelines for now. Ford wants to steal a step on GM by
quadrupling SUV offerings in China over the next year -- GM has
admitted to being behind in the booming Chinese market for sport
utility vehicles.
"You don't beat an existing, well-established player by
going where they are," Jim Press, chief executive of Chinese
dealer group Yanjun Auto, said. "You find the cracks and build
your own image."
GM, whose Chinese joint venture began building vehicles in
1999, sells under the Buick brand -- called the "home brand" by
one China dealer -- as well as Chevrolet, Cadillac, Opel,
Wuling, Baojun and Jiefang. It also offers Chinese consumers its
best or latest technologies: it sells the Chevy Volt plug-in
electric car in China and plans to add the electric Cadillac ELR
luxury coupe after it debuts in the U.S. market next year.
Despite its commitment, even GM has had troubles reading the
tea leaves in China.
"Our failure and the failure of every other company in China
in the last 15 years has been to underestimate the potential for
growth," GM's China chief Kevin Wale told reporters during the
Beijing show. "When we looked at the market for 2010 in 1998, we
had a very aggressive projection. We missed the market forecast
by 50 percent."
It does have critics here, however. One risk is that SAIC
may someday look to spread its own brands in China and overseas,
and no longer be satisfied with selling mostly GM brands. And
some experts are skeptical of GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson's
goal of having Cadillac sales in China -- which hit 30,008 last
year -- rise in the next five years to the level of the 152,389
sold last year in the U.S. market. LMC estimates Cadillac sales
in China will only reach half that level by 2018.
Also, as Buick's sales grow beyond the early wealthy
clientele, it risks devaluing the brand, according to consultant
Rein. "People who are rich don't buy Buick. They did maybe 10,
15 years ago, but not anymore."