Ford remains 'bullish on China' long term -Ford executive

Aug 12 Ford Motor Co's head of global
purchasing on Wednesday said the company remains "bullish on
China" despite a drop in auto sales recently.
"Longer term, we're still very bullish on China," said Hau
Thai-Tang, head of global purchasing for Ford. Speaking at an
auto industry conference in New York, Hau Thai-Tang said that
Ford adjusted for expected lower volumes ahead of the recent
downturn.
But if there is a "prolonged period of recessions" in China,
the company will make moves to balance supply with demand, he
said, adding, "we don't see anything like that at this point."
China is the world's largest auto market by sales.
Hau Thai-Tang did not specifically address the devaluation
of the Chinese yuan.
The Ford executive said the company is expanding its
dealership network in China into the western Tier 3 through Tier
6 cities where growth is expected even as the larger coastal
cities see less sales growth.
China July auto sales fell 7.1 percent to 1.5 million
vehicles for the largest monthly sales decline in a
year-and-a-half. China auto sales have fallen for four straight
months, the longest downturn in five years.
Ford's sales last month in China fell 0.7 percent at 77,100
vehicles. Ford's sales were about a third of GM's China
sales last month, according to the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers.
Through July, China auto sales of 13.35 million were up 0.4
percent, compared with U.S. sales in the first seven months of
this year of 10 million, up 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)