Ford eyes doubling market share in China passenger car market

* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
SHANGHAI, April 15 Ford Motor Co wants to double its share of the Chinese passenger car market in the next three years.
Ford Asian chief Dave Schoch said on Monday the U.S. automaker wants to double its share of the market in China, the world's largest auto market, to 6 percent by 2015 from 3 percent last year.
He told reporters that Ford also is planning for annual economic growth in China of 7.5 percent over the next five years.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.