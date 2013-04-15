版本:
Ford eyes doubling market share in China passenger car market

SHANGHAI, April 15 Ford Motor Co wants to double its share of the Chinese passenger car market in the next three years.

Ford Asian chief Dave Schoch said on Monday the U.S. automaker wants to double its share of the market in China, the world's largest auto market, to 6 percent by 2015 from 3 percent last year.

He told reporters that Ford also is planning for annual economic growth in China of 7.5 percent over the next five years.
