版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 16:51 BJT

Ford says Jan China auto sales down 41.9 pct yr/yr

BEIJING Feb 8 Ford Motor said on Wednesday it sold 30,976 vehicles in China in January, down 41.9 percent from a year earlier as auto dealers closed during the Lunar New Year festival.

Delivery of Ford brand vehicles made at its three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co and Mazda Motor Corp declined 42.6 percent to 18,324 vehicles, it said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐