Ford says July China auto sales rise 25 pct y/y

SHANGHAI Aug 8 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 90,775 vehicles in China in July, up 25 percent from a year earlier, far outpacing industry growth of 6.7 percent for the same month in the world's biggest auto market.

That follows a 17 percent year-on-year rise in June and a 32 percent increase in May.

Ford's sales in the first seven months of the year totaled 640,031 vehicles, up 33 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford's China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport, whose sales have risen 63 percent and 83 percent, respectively, so far this year.

Ford plans to launch its premium brand Lincoln in China later this year, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail outlets in seven Chinese cities starting in October.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)